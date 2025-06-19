Sonam Raghuvanshi News Govind Raghuvanshi Responds To Narco Test Demand In Raja Raghuvanshi Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi News: Govind Raghuvanshi Responds To Narco Test Demand In Raja Raghuvanshi Case In the ongoing Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, responded to the family's demand for a narco test on Sonam’s family, expressing full cooperation with the investigation. He said, "We have told the truth so far...I have learned that Meghalaya Police is in Indore, and I have also been called to Shillong to record my statement...We are absolutely ready to take that test ourselves. As I look ahead, I am going to his house and understanding things, I know that a big accident has happened in his house. So for these things, I also want that if there is a demand for narcotics, then they should be thoroughly examined…” Govind's statement comes as pressure mounts for deeper inquiry into Sonam Raghuvanshi’s role in the high-profile case. Meghalaya Police is actively pursuing leads, while the family of the deceased demands a narco test for the accused. Watch to know the latest developments and Govind’s full reaction.