Sonam Raghuvanshi News Contractor Watchman Held In Ongoing Probe Over Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Meghalaya Murder Case: The high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case continues to unfold, with more people being taken into custody. A contractor from Gwalior and a watchman from Ashoknagar have been taken into custody in connection with the case. The contractor from Gwalior had given some of his belongings, including ₹5 lakh in cash and a pistol to Sonam In Indore. Reportedly, the contractor named Lokendra Singh Tomar has been taken into custody by the Crime Branch police Meanwhile, a team from Shillong Police reached Ashoknagar on Sunday night to continue the investigation. With help from local police, they detained Balli alias Balbir Ahirwar from Madagan village. Notably, more police officials from Shillong are expected to reach Gwalior for further investigation