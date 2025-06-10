Sonam Raghuvanshi News CCTV Footage Shows Sonam Raghuwanshi Being Taken To Hospital | Indore Couple

Sonam Raghuvanshi was taken to Ghazipur district hospital for medical checkup. Sonam is prime suspect in Indore couple murder case and is accused of hiring contract killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. CCTV footage shows accused Sonam being brought to Ghazipur Medical College for examination. Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, is accused of murdering her husband. She is accused of hiring contract killers to murder her husband as per Meghalaya police. The couple had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23 just days after their marriage in Madhya Pradesh. Sonam was allegedly located near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Reportedly, Sonam plotted the murder with her lover Raj Kushwaha. Raj and two other men were arrested in connection with the case as per Meghalaya DGP. Sonam was found at a dhaba nearly 40 km from Varanasi, as per dhaba owner she asked to use his mobile phone and looked 'visibly distressed'. Meanwhile, Sonam's father has strongly criticised the investigation.