Sonali Phogat’s family demands CBI probe into her demise

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat died in Goa, her family raised several questions over her untimely demise and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. One of her sisters, Rupesh said, “I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up.” “My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem,” said her another sister Raman.