Sonali Phogat Death Case Goa Police team reaches her Hisar residence

A team of Goa Police arrived at the residence of Sonali Phogat in Hisar, Haryana on September 01, as part of the investigation. Goa Police arrested two more persons - Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar - in connection with the case. The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused and the deceased were staying.