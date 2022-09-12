Sonali Phogat death case Case will be transferred to CBI on people’s demand says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on September 12 said that the Sonali Phogat death case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today on people’s demand. “Following the people's demand, especially that of her daughter, for CBI probe we're handing it over to CBI today. I'm writing to Home Minister for hand over. We trust our Police and they're doing good investigation but it's people's demand,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.