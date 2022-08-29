Sonali Phogat death Advocate claims Edwin Nunes not the owner of Curlies restaurant

Speaking about the Sonali Phogat murder case, advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, lawyer of Edwin Nunes claimed that Edwin Nunes is not the owner of Curlies restaurant on August 28. “He (Nunes) is not the owner of Curlies restaurant. There are no documents establishing that he has ownership rights of the restaurant. We will file a bail application in NDPS court,” said Poulekar.