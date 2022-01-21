Somnath to become focal point of entire tourism sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Circuit House at Somnath in Gujarat on January 21 virtually. PM Modi addressing the inaugural event said, “I am told that this building has been designed in such a way that people staying here will also get ‘Sea View’. That is, when people sit here peacefully in their rooms, they will also see the waves of the sea and the peak of Somnath will also be visible. Somnath will in a way become a focal point of the entire tourism sector. The circumstances in which the Somnath temple was destroyed and the circumstances in which the temple was renovated by the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a big message for us.”