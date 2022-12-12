“Some people have the hobby to change CM on social media…” says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the Parshuram Mahakumbh function at Karnal in Haryana on December 11. While addressing the gathering, he said that some people are having the hobby to change the Chief Minister over social media daily. “Some people have the hobby to change Chief Minister on social media daily before they go to sleep at night. Whoever’s the Chief Minister of the BJP will work for the people. Nothing will change as per the individuals, we’re a team and we don’t decide on Facebook, Twitter,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.