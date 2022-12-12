Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

“Some people have the hobby to change CM on social media…” says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the Parshuram Mahakumbh function at Karnal in Haryana on December 11. While addressing the gathering, he said that some people are having the hobby to change the Chief Minister over social media daily. “Some people have the hobby to change Chief Minister on social media daily before they go to sleep at night. Whoever’s the Chief Minister of the BJP will work for the people. Nothing will change as per the individuals, we’re a team and we don’t decide on Facebook, Twitter,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.