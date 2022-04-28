Solution to border-related issues was sought with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 addressed a public rally in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district of Assam. At the event, PM Modi said that Assam and Meghalaya signing agreement to end 50-year-old border dispute will encourage other states. “With the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also,” he said.