Soil health destroyed in last 45 years in India: Sadhguru

Founder of Isha Foundation Jagadish Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, who started a worldwide ‘Save Soil Movement’, on June 06 said India has destroyed its soil health in the last 45 years. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sadhguru said, “As a third world country, as an Asian nation, India has over 12,000 years of agricultural history. For 12,000 years, we managed our soils well, which means we must know what we are doing. It is only in the last 45 years that we have destroyed this. I am talking about tree-based agriculture which eventually will lead to organic agriculture.”