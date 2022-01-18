Software support for OnePlus 6 6T smartphones coming to end

In a thread on OnePlus' community forum, a representative confirmed that the company will no longer provide software support for its OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones released back in 2018. According to GSM Arena, that's not really a surprise given that OnePlus has limited the software support to three years since its OnePlus 3/3T handsets. Each OnePlus flagship phone is entitled to three major OS updates, three years of security updates and 2021 was the end of the road for the OnePlus 6/6T. Last OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 came last year in September.