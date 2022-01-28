Social worker Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai among unsung heroes honoured with Padma Shri this year

Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, a social worker from Tapi, Gujarat has been conferred with Padma Shri Award 2022. She expressed her happiness after being nominated for the fourth highest civilian award in India. “I'm very happy with the Padma Shri award, now I want to work to sort out the water issue in my Taparvada village," said Ramilaben. Ramilaben has been recognised for constructing good quality sanitation facilities in villages, an achievement that has been highly appreciated by the community. Despite the fact that most homes in the region are situated on hilly terrain, Ramilaben had worked relentlessly towards the cause. Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra have been awarded the Padma Shri this year.