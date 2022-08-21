Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Social Security should be maintained throughout the world, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 21 stressed on the importance of social security for the benefit of the poor. The CM also said that the government should come forward with social security to help the poor. “Social Security should be maintained throughout the world. The difference between the poor and rich is too much. Government should make the schemes based on the ratio of the needy people. Most countries do this. We are developed enough that we can keep the poor people alive. The government should come forward for social security to help the poor,” the CM said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.