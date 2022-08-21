Social Security should be maintained throughout the world, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 21 stressed on the importance of social security for the benefit of the poor. The CM also said that the government should come forward with social security to help the poor. “Social Security should be maintained throughout the world. The difference between the poor and rich is too much. Government should make the schemes based on the ratio of the needy people. Most countries do this. We are developed enough that we can keep the poor people alive. The government should come forward for social security to help the poor,” the CM said.