Sobhita Dhulipala oozes with casual outfit at Mumbai airport

Bollywood Actress Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at Mumbai airport. She donned a casual outfit. She also posed for the shutterbugs. She will be seen next in the movie “Major”.

