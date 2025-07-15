Sneha Debnath News What Tripuras Sneha Debnath Told Family In Last Call

The body of Sneha Debnath, who had been missing for last 6 days was recovered from Yamuna River. Her body was found near Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday evening by Delhi Police. A handwritten note suggesting suicidal intent was found in Sneha's room, following which police launched a search operation. Her last known location was traced to Delhi's Signature Bridge, where a cab driver confirmed having dropped her off. Sneha's last known communication was with her mother at 5.56 AM on July 7. She said she would accompany a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. However, her phone was found switched off by 8.45 AM, raising immediate concern with her family. After failing to contact her again, Sneha's family reached out to Pitunia, who said she had not met Sneha that day.