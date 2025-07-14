Sneha Debnath News Body Of Delhi University Student Missing For 6 Days Found In Yamuna River

Body of 19-year old Delhi University student, who was missing for the past 6 days has been found by Delhi Police. Sneha Debnath's body was retrieved from Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover in North Delhi. Sneha's family originally hails from Tripura, was a resident of Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi. She was a student at DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and went missing on July 7 after last speaking to her family in Monday morning, shortly before her phone was switched off. Before she went missing, Debnath had left a note behind which indicated that she intended to commit suicide.