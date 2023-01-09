Snapchat to abandon its filter-laden desktop camera app

Snapchat has announced the departure of a major feature from its layout recently. The instant messaging app decided to shut down on its camera app for the desktop which allowed users to choose from a variety of filters from cat ears to pirate hats to apply during video calls. A message on app’s website notified users that on January 25 snap Camera will no longer be available to use or download. The camera feature was introduced to the app in 2018. At the time it was available to use with apps like Skype, YouTube, Zoom and shopping mode Google Hangouts. Available on both Mac and Windows operating systems, it allowed users to switch different filters during a video call or a live stream. On Twitter, the messaging app announced that it was now focusing more on making the Camera Kit access more expansive for a better experience on web.