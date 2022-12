‘Snakes in your backyard': EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan by recalling Hillary Clinton’s words

In a strong statement, EAM S Jaishankar slammed neighboring country Pakistan, invoking the ‘snake’ analogy by Hillary Clinton. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of terrorism in the neighbouring country Pakistan, remembering the famous saying by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about having a ‘snake’ in your backyard.