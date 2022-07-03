Smriti Irani: BJP workers of Bengal, Kerala were assaulted, slaughtered

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Z Irani on July 02 took a swipe at the governments in Bengal and Kerala, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were assaulted and slaughtered in these states.“BJP workers of Bengal and Kerala were assaulted and slaughtered, while party workers in Jammu and Kashmir confronted those who wanted to break India. BJP national president paid homage to them along with speaking about constructive politics of BJP,” the Union Minister said.