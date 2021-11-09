SKUAST organises international conference to promote saffron

Two-day International Conference on Saffron and Seed Spices-Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Development was organised at Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology organised from 7th to 8th November with an aim to promote the saffron crop. Many saffron growers got appreciation certificates and got educated about the latest technologies. High-quality Kashmiri saffron is famous across the globe.