‘SKMCH is hell’ no basic facilities available Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Muzaffarpur (UP), June 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday reacted on Muzaffarpur children death due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). He showed his dissatisfaction and aggression by saying that there are no basic facilities in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and it is like hell.