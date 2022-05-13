Skill Development Training Program empowers visually-impaired persons to become tailors in Coimbatore

A group of visually-impaired persons has turned into tailors to earn their livelihood in Coimbatore. They are stitching variety of beautiful home furnishing items and ladies’ garments. They have been able to become tailors with the help of Skill Development Training Program Committee. In order to protect them from injury while stitching, they have been provided with a unique guide plate which is kept near the stitching area. The training committee teaches them methods to stitch curtains, table mats, doormats, sofa covers and bags. They are also selling the products made by them.