Siya Goyal Case FDA Seizes 4000 KG Stock From Murder Accused Siya Goyal’s Father’s Warehouse

Trouble has mounted drastically for the family of 20-year-old Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the sensational Lohagad Fort murder case. In a major crackdown, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raided and completely sealed the Goyal family's spice and dry fruits business in Pune’s Market Yard. The establishment, M/s BG Goyal and Company, owned by Siya’s father Pravin Goyal, was issued a strict "stop-business" order following an intense regulatory inspection. Authorities seized a massive 4,172 kg of food stock—including turmeric powder under the 'Sant' and 'Sadhu' brands, sesame seeds, oils, and soybean chunks—valued at over ₹8.14 lakh. The FDA acted on severe violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), citing suspected adulteration, lack of a proper storeroom license, and a failure to address previous warnings.