Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Six-year old Ukrainian girl plays recorder to raise money for Ukrainian military #shorts

Young Ukrainian girl plays recorder to raise money for the Ukrainian military. The six-year-old Solomiia Reut performed the Eurovision winning song 'Stefania' .

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.