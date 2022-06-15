हिंदी में पढ़ें
Six-year old Ukrainian girl plays recorder to raise money for Ukrainian military #shorts
Young Ukrainian girl plays recorder to raise money for the Ukrainian military. The six-year-old Solomiia Reut performed the Eurovision winning song 'Stefania' .
