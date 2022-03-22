Six months back India took decision to diversify reserves into other currencies RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 21 informed that India took a decision to diversify its reserves further into other currencies six month ago. While addressing CEOs at the CII National Council Meeting, he said, “India’s reserves are quite well distributed in many currencies, the leading currency has the majority of it in dollars. Nearly 6 months ago, India took a decision to diversify its reserves further into other currencies.”