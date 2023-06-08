हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Six labourers crushed to death under a goods train in Odisha's Jajpur
Six people were killed in a tragic incident in Odisha on Wednesday after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway Station.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Balasore
Virat Kohli
Alia Bhatt
Popular Stories
More
Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for his dressing sense at Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding, netizens call him 'alien’
'Nudity should not be tied to sex': Kerala HC questions female body getting overly sexualised
How To Keep Children Safe And Healthy During Hot Summer Days
Odisha train accident: Railways revises death toll to 278 as three more succumb to injuries
Cyclone Biparjoy weather update: IMD issues rain warning for Saurashtra, South Gujarat, fishermen on high alert
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health b...
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani...
Streaming This Week: Citadel, ...
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like...
5 things to keep in mind befor...
Speed Reads
More
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
NEET UG 2023 Result likely by this date: Direct link, how to check here
Who was Gitanjali Aiyar, prominent Doordarshan News anchor?
Assam: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Kamrup, no casualty reported
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
Most Watched
More
IAF grounds MiG-21 fighter jets | Opposition unity meet | Ka...
Fighting rages in Sudan after ceasefire was due to take effe...
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Counting underway, section ...
Prez Murmu flies maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30, ex-Congress le...
ISRO launches GSLV NVS-1 Navic, next-gen navigational satell...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ABOUT DNA
CONTACT US
INVESTORS
ADVERTISE
PRIVACY-POLICY
DISPUTE
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall