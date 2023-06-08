Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Six labourers crushed to death under a goods train in Odisha's Jajpur

Six people were killed in a tragic incident in Odisha on Wednesday after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway Station.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.