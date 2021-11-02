{"id":"2918162","source":"DNA","title":"Six die after truck rams into tea stall in Ghazipur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" At least six persons died and four got injured in a tragic accident on Ghazipur-Ballia road at Ahirauli village in Bhawarkol area after a truck rammed into a tea stall on November 02. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. After the accident, angered locals blocked the road which was later cleared by higher officials. “We will provide relief from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund to victims,” said District Magistrate of Ghazipur MP Singh. Mangla Prasad Singh, DM, Ghaziabad.","summary":" At least six persons died and four got injured in a tragic accident on Ghazipur-Ballia road at Ahirauli village in Bhawarkol area after a truck rammed into a tea stall on November 02. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. After the accident, angered locals blocked the road which was later cleared by higher officials. “We will provide relief from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund to victims,” said District Magistrate of Ghazipur MP Singh. Mangla Prasad Singh, DM, Ghaziabad.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-six-die-after-truck-rams-into-tea-stall-in-ghazipur-2918162","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003676-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_33.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635856202","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 06:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918162"}