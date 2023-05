Six dead in collision between pickup van, truck in Balodabazar-Bhatapara

Six people, including a child and a woman, died in a road accident in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh on May 15. They were killed in a collision between a pickup van and a truck at Goda Bridge, near Palari police station. Soon after the incident, the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical aid. As per reports, the pickup van was carrying more than two dozen people. Further details are awaited.