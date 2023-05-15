“Situation was not good there, people fainted…” says Ram Kripal Yadav on cancellation of Bageshwar Dham’s program

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav reacted on Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s divya darbar cancelled. He said that as there was a large number of Ram devotees, Bageshwar Dham understood this and cancelled the program underway. He also said that the situation was not good there, people fainted. While speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said, “Yesterday, Ram devotees gathered in large number, the expectations about the darbar and the preparations that have been done for the darbar was unsuccessful. Baba (Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) understood this and cancelled the program midway. He also appealed to people not to come. The situation was not good, as the people fainted.”