Singers Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Adnan Sami receive Padma Awards

Noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra and Singer Adnan Sami received the Padma Awards on November 08 by President Ram Nath Kovind. Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan Award and Adnan Sami received the Padma Shri Award. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.