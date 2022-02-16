Singers’ organisation ‘Mizraab’ imparts music training to youth in Kashmir

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent in music with ' Mizraab', an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Recently, they have introduced new range of instruments for giving more musical exposure to the youth in the Valley. Students get training about western as well as Koshur instruments such as Jumbush and Tumbakh. They are hopeful that training will help them to perform at the national level and make their career. Mizraab is an attempt to regain lost essence of Kashmiri language and its music in the Valley.