Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Bishnoi sent to police custody till July 6 by Amritsar Court

Mastermind of the high-profile Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till July 6 by Amritsar Court. Earlier in the day, Bishnoi was produced before Amritsar Court.