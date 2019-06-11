{"id":"2759556","source":"DNA","title":"Singer Mika Singh celebrates his b-day bash with celebs","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Mumbai, Jun 11 (ANI): Bollywood singer Mika Singh celebrated his 42nd birthday in Mumbai on Monday. B-town celebs joined Singh for the celebration. Celebrities including Manish Paul, Lulia Vantur were seen in the party. Before becoming a professional pop singer, Mika Singh was a Kirtan singer. Mika's name to fame happened when he came up with a unique Bollywood song 'Sawaan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' in 1998. This song made him an overnight sensation.","summary":"Mumbai, Jun 11 (ANI): Bollywood singer Mika Singh celebrated his 42nd birthday in Mumbai on Monday. B-town celebs joined Singh for the celebration. Celebrities including Manish Paul, Lulia Vantur were seen in the party. Before becoming a professional pop singer, Mika Singh was a Kirtan singer. Mika's name to fame happened when he came up with a unique Bollywood song 'Sawaan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' in 1998. This song made him an overnight sensation.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-singer-mika-singh-celebrates-his-b-day-bash-with-celebs-2759556","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834918-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110622.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560240303","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759556"}