Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Singer Farmani Naaz’s brother, relatives arrested for robbery in Meerut

The brother and relatives of the famous singer Farmani Naaz have been arrested over a robbery case in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The police arrested 8 persons in total and seized the vehicle used by the culprits. The singer who gained her fame on the social media platform YouTube, has no connection with the incident, informed Merrut SP Rural Keshav Kumar on November 08. “8 people have been arrested for a robbery. One of them is brother of singer Farmani Naaz and some are related, although singer Naaz has no connection with the incident. Such incidents have been carried out by them in the past also,” the police said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.