Sindhis demand freedom from Pakistan on International Mother Language Day

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz held a protest march against Pakistan govt in Karachi to mark the International Mother Language Day on 21st February. The political activists chanted pro-freedom, anti-Pakistan slogans. Sindhis accuse Islamabad of suppressing Sindhi identity including their language. They demand a separate sovereign state ‘Sindhudesh’ for Sindhis.