Simhachalan Temple Tragedy 7 Dead 4 Injured After 20-Foot Wall Collapse In Visakhapatnam

Simhachalan Temple Tragedy: 7 Dead, 4 Injured After 20-Foot Wall Collapse In Visakhapatnam At least seven people have died in a rain-soaked wall collapse incident at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, officials said, adding injured have been shifted to the hospital. PTI reported. The 20-foot-long stretch collapsed as devotees were celebrating the Chandanotsavam festival. The visuals reveal wall debris strewn across the temple grounds. #breakingnews #SimhachalamTemple #AndhraPradesh #Visakhapatnam #topnews #andhrapradeshnews