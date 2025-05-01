Simhachalam Temple Tragedy Aftermath Visual From Collapse During Temple Festival In Visakhapatnam

Seven people died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the annual Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam on April 30. Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force. Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed at the temple premises during the Chandanotsavam festival on April 29.