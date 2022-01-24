Silver screen beauties raise casual fashion bar in Mumbai

Cinema divas gave ‘outfit of the day’ inspiration with their stunning laid-back fashion choices in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor donned a white spaghetti top with matching pants. ‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the airport. The Kannada beauty rocked an oversized hoodie and shorts. Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped at Mumbai airport in a ‘no make-up’ look and cozy outfit.