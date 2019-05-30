Siliguri tea-seller serves free tea to celebrate ahead of PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

A tea seller served tea to people free of cost, expressing his happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. While speaking to ANI Nanda Lal Sonar, the tea seller in West Bengal’s Siliguri said, “I am serving tea as I am extremely happy that PM Modi is going to take an oath once again.”