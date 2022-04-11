Siliguri: Showcasing communal harmony, Muslim youths offer water bottles in Ram Navami procession

Setting an example of communal harmony, Muslim youths distributed water bottles in the Ram Navami procession on April 11 in Siliguri, West Bengal. They also extended Ram Navami greetings to the people taking part in the procession.Speaking to ANI, Shahnewaz Hussein, who volunteered to distribute water bottles, said, "We took the decision to distribute the bottles to foster affection among the people of different communities. We distributed more than 4,000 water bottles in the procession."