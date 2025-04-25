Sikkim Landslide Over 1000 Tourists Stranded After Massive Landslide Hit Sikkim Amid Heavy Rain

Nearly 1,000 tourists have been stranded in North Sikkim following landslides in the Himalayan state caused due to heavy rain. Vehicular movement was severely hit due to the rain-induced landslides, leaving around 200 tourist vehicles stranded at Chungthang on Thursday.