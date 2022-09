Sikhs from Pakistan arrive at Attari-Wagah border for 25-day pilgrimage in India

48 Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan arrived at the Attari-Wagah border on September 14. They will start their 25-day pilgrimage in different parts of India. The devotees are scheduled to visit various religious places in Amritsar, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Hemkund Sahib.