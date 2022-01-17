Sikh devotees from Punjab injured in stone-pelting by mob seeking 'donation' in Bihar's Bhojpur

A group of Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Punjab's Mohali, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Bihar's Bhojpur district on January 16, informed Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rahul Singh. "Six Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Mohali from Patna, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob for not donating for a religious ritual and construction of a religious place in Charpokhari, Bhojpur on Sunday," the SDPO said. He also informed that the incident took place on Ara-Sasaram Road near in Bhojpur district when the devotees were on their way to Mohali after taking part in 'Prakash Parv' being observed at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib in Patna.