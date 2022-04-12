Significant focus of India-US engagement pertains to Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

A significant focus of India-US engagement pertains to Indo-Pacific, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 11 at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.“A significant focus of our engagement pertains to the Indo-Pacific. We have seen, particularly over last year, both an elevation and intensification of the Quad. Our achievements in this regard have a larger resonance. Today, we will review all these matters and more,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar. “We will also be discussing contemporary developments, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. I thank Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin for receiving us today and look forward to our talks,” he added.