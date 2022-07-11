Search icon
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to SSOC Amritsar amid tight security

The prime accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been brought to the state operation cell, Amritsar on July 10. He will be produced in court in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case. Speaking to ANI, DCP, Law & Order, Amritsar, Parminder S Bhandal said, “We have brought him here, his medical check-up will be done, then we will present him in front of the court.”

