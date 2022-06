Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Patiala House Court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been brought to Patiala House Court in Delhi on June 10 after his 5-day remand ended. Earlier on June 9, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal confirmed that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.