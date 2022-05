Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder: Who are gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi?

The killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala has shocked the entire nation. Briefing the nation about the murder of popular Punjabi singer, Punjab Police claimed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar are responsible for the killing of the singer-turned-politician.