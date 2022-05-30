Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder Manish Tewari requests CM Mann to ensure law order in Punjab

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on May 30 referring to renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, said that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new government of Punjab.Speaking to ANI, Manish Tewari said, “Since the new government was formed in Punjab there have been series of unfortunate incidents beginning with killing of some Kabaddi players, attack on Punjab Intelligence HQ in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.” “It's obvious that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new govt. I'd like to request CM Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence & ensure law & order in the state. If peace of a border state gets disturbed then it can have various implications,” he added.