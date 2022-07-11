Sidhu Moose Walas murder case Security beefed up outside Amritsar Court for hearing of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Heavy security has been deployed outside Amritsar Court for the hearing of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on July 11. Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Bishnoi will be brought to Amritsar Court by Punjab Police on July 11 in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case.